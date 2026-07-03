Hyderabad Wonderla fires employee who made Islamophobic remark

Hyderabad: Wonderla has relieved the employee who made Islamophobic remarks to a group of Muslim men and expressed regret over the incident.

“We deeply regret the incident that occurred involving a member of our park team at Wonderla Hyderabad, who made an unacceptable and deeply offensive remark to a group of guests,” read a statement by the organisation.

The Wonderla Hyderabad employee had said, “Maardena musalmano ko (Kill all Muslims)” when approached by a group of friends for a photo.

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A video of the incident was uploaded by one of them, Anas Mirza, who had gone to the park with his friends on Wednesday, July 1.

The employee had refused their request, claiming to take pictures with children. While the group left, he said, “Maardena musalmano ko (Kill all Muslims).” Anas and his friends confronted the dwarf, who denied the allegations in front of the management.

Wonderla claimed that the remarks were “completely contrary” to their values. “We have zero tolerance for hate speech, discriminatory language, or any form of conduct that targets individuals or communities on the basis of religion, ethnicity. race, gender, or any other protected characteristic,” it said.

The organisation added that the employee was relieved from his services following an internal inquiry.

“We sincerely regret the distress caused to our guests and reaffirm our commitment to providing a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for everyone who visits our parks,” the statement read.