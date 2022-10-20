Hyderabad: Young couple dies of electrocution in Langerhouz

Hyderabad :In a tragic incident a young couple died of electrocution at Khaderbagh under Langerhouz police station limits. Syed Nisaruddin (26) was a doctor working at Suryapet hospital and his wife Umme Mohimeen Saimah(22) was a final year student pursuing MBBS at Deccan Medical college. The couplewas staying in an apartment in Khaderbagh area.

Abdul Ahad, the father of the girl, was trying to contact his daughterover the phone but there was no reply and he grew suspicious. He arrived atthe flat and found that both Syed Nisaruddin and his wife Umme Mohimeen Saimahwere lying dead in the bathroom. The localpolice were alerted upon which a police team arrived at the spot and took up the investigation.

The police suspect that the woman had first sustained electricshock from the geyser and while trying to save his wife Nisaruddin toosustained the shock. Both reportedly died on the spot.

The couple was associated with the Student’s Islamic organization and Girls Islamic organization. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.