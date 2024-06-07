Hyderabad’s young men fall prey to new dating scam

Hyderabad: Many young men from Hyderabad are reportedly falling prey to a new dating scam, ending up paying exorbitant bills.

In this scam, attractive girls ask men to meet at pre-decided places and then leave them with no option but to pay five-figure bills.

Modus operandi of new dating scam in Hyderabad

The girls who are involved in the scam find young men on dating apps and then ask them to meet at pre-decided pubs in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the girls speak sweetly and order lavishly.

According to details shared on social media by a social activist, a man met a girl on a dating app. Later, the girl asked him to meet her. During their first meeting, the girl took him to a famous pub in Hyderabad.

Once in the pub, the girl ordered expensive drinks, pushing the bill to over Rs 40,000.

Similar scam

In the new dating scam in Hyderabad, another person who ended up paying Rs 16,000 narrated a similar story. He also met a girl on a dating app and decided to meet her at Hitech Metro Station.

Later, she took him to a club where she ordered expensive drinks, resulting in a bill of over Rs 16,000.

Following such incidents coming to light, it is expected that many others who were cheated may also come forward to share their ordeal.

Though the bill amounts are high, it is not clear whether the club owners are also involved in the scam.