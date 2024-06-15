Hyderabad: Youngsters foray into cattle trade ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid ul Adha, the sale of sacrificial animals such as sheep, goats, and cattle increased several folds in the city on Saturday.

Temporary markets have been set up in Chanchalguda, Jalpally, Tolichowki, Falaknuma, Langer Houz, Pahadishareef, Golnaka Amberpet, Ibrahimpatnam (Ranga Reddy district), Azampura, A C Guards, Petlaburj where sheep are sold.

Traders are reporting good business ahead of the festival and reveal the business is no more lucrative with the entry of many youngsters making foray into the seasonal trade. “Only cattle farmers and middlemen were into business in the past. Now youngsters are pooling money, buying sheep and selling in the city. So, there is not much business for the traditional shepherds,” said Shekhar, a trader from Ibrahimpatnam.

The sheep and goats are brought to the city by traders from different districts of Telangana and from adjoining states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and as far as Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, more livestock is expected to arrive in the city from different districts of Telangana. A sheep yielding about 12 kilograms of meat is now sold for Rs. 12,000 in the market and the prices are higher for heavier sheep.

“Prices increased by only Rs 1000. It is not a big difference and prices will come down on Sunday when more sacrificial animals are brought to the city,” said K Shivlal, a sheep trader at Jiyaguda market.

The cattle such as bull and ox are in huge demand in the city and despite the alleged harassment by cow vigilante groups and police. One can find cattle being sold at many places in the city. The cattle are sold at Jahanuma, Ghousenagar Bandlaguda, Shaheennagar, Barkas, Tallabkatta, Asadbabanagar Kishan Bagh, Golconda, Jhirra – Tappachabutra, Hakeempet and Yakutpura among other areas.

The prices vary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and even go up to Rs 1 lakh. The cattle is brought in trucks, DCM and pick up jeeps from various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.