Hyderabad: YouTubers booked for derogatory remarks

Hyderabad: Two YouTubers were on Saturday, December 28, booked for derogatory remarks on the Christian community and the police.

The two accused YouTubers identified as Karunakar Sugguna and Praveen Kumar were booked under section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) for Intentional Insult with an Intent to provoke a breach of peace.

During the investigation, the police team visited the YouTube office at Ameerpet and examined the CCTV footage.

According to the Panjagutta police, while examining the footage, it was found that Karunakar had uploaded another video on his YouTube channel making similar derogatory comments instigating the Christian community.

Another person identified as Lalith Kumar, was also found endorsing Karunakar by making insensitive comments for the public to gather in large numbers at the Panjagutta police station against the police.

The police warned of strict action against anyone uploading videos on social media platforms that defame, insult or hurt the sentiments of any community.