Hyderabad zoo park to get India’s largest tunnel aquarium

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park which is commonly known as zoo park is set to house India’s largest tunnel aquarium.

The aquarium is being made available as part of Mir Alam Development Programme of the Telangana government.

Change in plans after review

Initially, officials considered building the aquarium as a lakefront structure or an external tunnel.

However, after assessment, they decided constructing it inside the Hyderabad zoo park would be more cost-effective and practical.

Also Read 20-yr-old college girl dies by suicide in Old City of Hyderabad

Tunnel aquarium in Hyderabad zoo park

It is designed to meet global standards. It will span three acres within the zoo park premises.

The Rs 1,200 crore project will showcase diverse aquatic species and will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Final designs and species selection will depend on the feasibility report and PPP proposals.

Work on the Hyderabad aquarium is expected to begin this year and the completion is likely to be in the late 2026.

After completion of the project, the tunnel aquarium will become a major attraction that will boost tourism and offer visitors a unique underwater experience at the zoo park in Hyderabad.