Hyderabad zoo receives ISO hounour for sixth time

The Hyderabad zoo was granted a 5 star rating.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2025 6:57 pm IST
Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad zoo won ISO award for the sixth year in a row on Tuesday, November 25.

The Nehru Zoologoical Park was granted a 5 star rating and ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 certificates by the HYM, International Certifications Pvt Ltd.

The certificates were presented to Telangana environment and forest minister Konda Surekha in presence of Dr C Suvarna, principal chief conservator of Forests (HoFF), Elusingh Meru, principal chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, director Zoo Parks, Telangana and J Vasantha, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The HYM International certifications Pvt Ltd team conducted an audit in the first week of November and checked all the quality management parameters.

The minister appreciated the forest department officials, zoo management and staff for putting efforts in achieving these certificates.

“Nehru Zoological Park is the first Zoo in the country to receive all these certificates. The zoo management and staff who are working in a dedicated manner deserves these certifications,” Surekha concluded.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2025 6:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button