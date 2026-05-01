Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium to host Rugby Premier League from June 16 to 28

New Delhi: GMR Sports, in partnership with Rugby India, the national governing body for the sport, announced that the second edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad from June 16 to 28.

Following a successful inaugural edition last year in Mumbai, the Rugby Premier League returns in the fast-paced Rugby 7s format, aligning with the league’s long-term vision of accelerating the growth and global competitiveness of rugby in India.

The second season will feature the six franchises from the first edition.

Outlining the league’s continued evolution, Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, said: “With everything one does in life, the quest is to always do better, be better, deliver better. That will continue to be the cornerstone of the RPL.”

Elaborating how this philosophy translates into the league’s execution, he added: “Building a world-class property will never be enough. We will always strive to deliver a better product for our fans, do better by our sponsors and last but not the least, be better partners for our franchises, their owners and their support staff.”

Speaking about their decision to host the second edition in Hyderabad, Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said: “Hyderabad’s premier sports infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and passionate fan base make it the perfect home for the league.

“One of our franchise partners is rooted in Hyderabad, underscoring the city’s pivotal role in our long-term vision for rugby in India. This reflects GMR Sports’ commitment to growing participation, delivering world-class sporting experiences, and inspiring the next generation of athletes in Hyderabad and beyond.”