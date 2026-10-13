Hyderabad’s indoor recreation scene is officially undergoing a high-energy upgrade. Moving beyond the routine weekend routine of cinema halls and standard mall arcades, a new wave of interactive indoor destinations is redefining how the city plays. From sensor-equipped tactical rooms and specialised claw-crane studios to glow-in-the-dark sports arenas, these newly launched spots offer fresh, high-aesthetic ways to unplug, compete, and stay active under one roof.

Siasat.com has curated a list of four such new indoor recreation spots that are changing the way Hyderabad relaxes.

1. Gamestorii

Stepping away from passive screens and traditional video arcades, Gamestorii offers a high-energy, live-action gaming experience where physical movement meets digital game design. Visitors move through a series of custom-built, sensor-equipped rooms that test speed, agility, logic, and teamwork. Whether you are dodging laser grids, tackling climbing challenges, or solving collaborative puzzles, it functions like a real-life video game where players are the controllers. It’s an immersive, fast-paced option for friend groups and team outings looking for an active workout disguised as play.

Location- Radhe Nagar, Rai Durg

Prices- Rs. 1500 onwards

2. Claw Culture

Bringing the popular East Asian arcade phenomenon to Hyderabad, Claw Culture is India’s first dedicated claw-machine studio. Designed with bright, pastel, and high-gloss aesthetics, the space is lined wall-to-wall with specialized crane games stocked with plushies, toys, and collectible merchandise. Moving away from chaotic, multi-game arcades, it focuses entirely on the single-minded thrill, skill, and nostalgia of the claw machine, making it a major draw for collectors, couples, and social-media-savvy visitors.

Location- Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur

Prices– Rs. 100 per game

3. World of Neon

World of Neon transforms standard indoor entertainment into a visually striking, glow-in-the-dark sensory experience. Powered by UV lighting, the arena combines high-energy active games like interactive floor grids, laser mazes, climbing walls, and dodgeball with glowing neon splatter-art studios. Visitors, often encouraged to wear white or neon clothing, can step into a vibrant, fluorescent environment that blends physical challenges with therapeutic, messy art creation, making it popular with teens, families, and date-night crowds.

Location- Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur

Prices- Starts at Rs. 399 – Rs. 499 per person

4. Jus Jumpin

A staple for high-energy indoor recreation, Jus Jumpin offers a sprawling trampoline and adventure park environment designed for active play. It features interconnected trampoline fields, foam pits, ninja warrior-style obstacle courses, and soft-play structures. It provides a weather-proof space for families, kids, and groups looking to burn energy, practice acrobatics, or enjoy an active day out away from the outdoor heat.

Location- Lakeshore Mall, Kukatpally

Prices- Rs. 550 onwards