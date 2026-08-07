Hyderabad’s KNSS steals show with fire verse in rap show Legacy

Hyderabad: Experience, viral numbers and stage confidence could not save everyone in the fifth episode of Legacy. As the audition round came to an end, several rappers struggled under pressure and had to bid goodbye to the show. However, Hyderabad’s KNSS made sure his performance was remembered.

During the cypher round, KNSS stood out with his sharp writing, effortless delivery and impressive flow switches. Despite being one of the younger rappers in the competition, he displayed a command over the beat that even some experienced performers could not match.

His verse carried his signature Hyderabadi flavour while packing in clever references and hard-hitting punchlines. From connecting success and downfall with “simple physics” to taking digs using “civic sense” and “CIBIL,” KNSS kept switching between ideas without losing the rhythm.

Lines such as “Daala roshni seher pe toh city ki main ceiling” and “Tumlog scene karre push toh main baithewa hoon steering pe” reflected both his confidence and his ambition to take Hyderabad’s rap scene forward.

The verse received such a strong response that KNSS later uploaded it on Instagram with the caption, “On Popular Demand, Legacy Ep 5 Verse.”

What made the performance even more impressive was the composure with which he delivered it. While several artists with viral tracks and experience of performing on stage fumbled during the auditions, KNSS appeared completely at home inside the cypher.

Episode 5 may have marked the end of Legacy’s audition round, but for KNSS, the performance felt like the beginning of something much bigger. With his pen game, local identity and control over multiple flows, the young rapper has certainly given viewers another reason to keep an eye on him.