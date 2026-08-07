Hyderabad’s Vijay Mallangi named as CJP’s South Zone lead

Hyderabad: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has appointed its Telangana representative Vijay Mallangi as the organisation’s South India head and national media lead.

Mallangi will be supervising the organisational expansion and development across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. He will be responsible for establishing state and district-level committees, running public campaigns, leading membership outreach and implementing national programmes.

Aiming to expand nationally, CJP announced the formation of a National Working Committee constituting 14 members.

“The Cockroach Janta Party formally announces the names of it’s National Working Committee!” the outfit posted on X, sharing the names of committee members.

(Source: Instagram)

Abhijeet Dipke retained his position as CJP founder and was also named national convener, while spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were named co-conveners. Aafreen Nawaz will be the national secretary.

The national organisation in-charge has been named Ajinkya Shinde, while Deepak Baliyan was appointed as the organisation co-in-charge.

Vijay Reddy Mallangi has been named as the media lead. Ratna Singh, who played a key role in providing legal assistance to student protesters, was appointed legal affairs lead.

Vaishnavi Gaur will be the Research and Policy Lead, Rohan Deshpande the Technology Lead, and Yogesh Ingale the Finance Lead.

Separately, Deepak Baliyan will be leading the North Zone, Mallangi the South, Ankit Bhardwaj the East and North East Zone and Yogesh Ingale the West Zone.

“Over the next six months, CJP will establish State Coordination Committees as well as Lok Sabha and the city-level coordination units across India,” said Cockroach Janta Party. “No other persons have been named by CJP as office bearers other than those mentioned.”