Hyderbad: Missing ‘Khao Manee’ cat reunites with its owner

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram cops traced the rare ‘Khao Manee breed’ cat days after it went missing and returned the animal to its owner on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when the owner of a cat lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police on Saturday stating that his pet was stolen.

The owner, Shaik Hussain Mahmood claimed that the rare cat aged 18 months belongs to the ‘Khao Manee Breed’, and was purchased for Rs 50,000.

He complained that it was stolen by an unidentified man who took away the cat on his two-wheeler vehicle.

However, the man who was accused of stealing brought the cat to the police station and said that he took away the cat assuming it to have lost its way and wanted to help the animal reunite with its owner.

The expensive and also known to be the diamond-eyed cat was hence brought back to its owner safely.