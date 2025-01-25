HYDRAA carries out demolition in Hyderabad’s Pocharam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a demolition drive at Pocharam over alleged encroachment by Nalla Malla Reddy (NMR) on Saturday, January 25.

The demolition was conducted on 200 acres of land which houses nearly 2200 plots, under Narapalli Divyanagar. More than a thousand Singareni employees have bought plots here. NMR has built a high compound wall around the layouts developed in the name of ‘security’.

In there complaint, residents alleged that they weren’t allowed to step out of the compound.

The building’s compound wall which reportedly encroached 10 acres of land in Narapalli Divyanagar was demolished by HYDRAA using 12 bulldozers.

Few residents also raised issues regarding the lack of good roads, drainage and just two entry and exit points for six colonies.

“Twenty-five per cent of plots in these layouts are owned now by NMR or his benamis for the last 15 years, those who opposed the encroachment were physically assaulted,” said one of the complainants.

HYDRAA to conduct survey in Ameenpur

The previous day, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath said that a detailed joint inspection of survey numbers 152 and 153 in Venkataramana Colony of Ameenpur municipality will be conducted to ascertain the extent of land encroached by Golden Key Ventures.

As per the preliminary survey conducted by HYDRAA, Golden Key Ventures, whose properties have already been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has encroached upon the roads, plots, and parks in Venkateshwara Colony.

HYDRAA has also received complaints of encroachment in adjacent colonies.

On January 21, HYDRAA assured the rejuvenation and reconstruction works of a park in Moosapet would begin in three weeks after inspection.

Its assurance comes following complaints from residents of Moosapet over the encroachment of a 2,000-yard park on Anjaneyanagar, Road No 9, Hyderabad. The residents initially approached the GHMC, however, failed to receive any response.