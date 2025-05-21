HYDRAA chief conducts citywide inspections to address land disputes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner, AV Ranganath on Wednesday, May 21, conducted a field inspection at Ranganatha Nagar in Lingampally, following a series of complaints filed through the Prajavani.

Encroachments during COVID-19 pandemic

Plot owners from Ranganatha Nagar met the HYDRAA commissioner and alleged that their entire layout, developed in 1985 across 184 acres with more than 850 plots, had been illegally occupied. They said that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, a group backed by influential real estate players took control of the layout, demolished existing houses, and converted roads, parks, and even a temple into agricultural land.

The complainants, who had been staging peaceful protests, said they had secured legal ownership decades ago and had approached courts over the encroachment. They reminded HYDRAA commissioner that the case had reached the Supreme Court, which directed the High Court to ensure justice within four weeks.

However, they claimed that despite an order from the GHMC deputy commissioner directing the nodal officer to remove the encroachments, no action was taken.

HYDRAA chief assures action within 10 days

In response, Ranganath assured the plot owners that he would summon both parties for a meeting within 10 days. He promised a thorough examination of the case and assured them of justice.

HYDRAA chief also visited Chengicherla and Boduppal in the Medchal district.

Residents of Mata Aravinda Colony complained that a former MLA was attempting to encroach on Endowment Department Trust land adjacent to their colony. They said the layout, consisting of 444 plots spread over seven acres, was being targeted and that registrations were being obstructed.

In Boduppal Village, residents of Vikas Welfare Colony said 35 out of 70 plots were being encroached upon by individuals with political links, including a recent election contestant. They alleged that essential infrastructure, such as roads and parks, had been blocked.

Complaint alleges crematorium land converted into plots

A separate complaint was made regarding the sale of land designated for a crematorium after being converted into plots. Officials also raised concerns over the lack of fencing on 60 acres allocated to the Housing Board in Gopannapally.

HYDRAA commissioner additionally inspected road irregularities in OU Colony, Shaikpet, and instructed plot owners to submit all related documents for further inquiry.