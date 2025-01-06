HYDRAA chief orders inquiry on encroachments in Cyberabad following complaints

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath ordered inquiries into encroachments on lakes and full tank levels (FTL) in the Cyberabad area.

Ranganath was responding to complaints related to encroachment of ponds, lakes and drains, submitted by the general public at its headquarters in Buddha Bhavan in a redressal programme on Monday, January 6.

1971 war veteran’s land, park grabbed

P Seetarama Raju, a war veteran who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, complained that the land allotted to him by the government, and part of his colony’s park was occupied by a resident of his area, and despite several representations the local officials were not responding.

Only 2,500 acres government lands remaining in Jawaharnagar

Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Jawaharnagar, complained to HYDRAA that out of 6,000 acres of government land in Jawaharnagar, only 2,500 acres of land was left. He alleged that government lands were being sold to private parties with notarised documents. He complained that presently a local person was trying to grab 15 acres of government land there.

Government land in Uppal being sold as plots

Chilakanagar corporator’s husband Praveen Mudiraj complained that in his locality, government land beside a nala was being sold as 60 sq ft plots to the people.

Sewage from gates community being let into Chandanagar water body

Social activists and residents of Chanda Nagar complained to HYDRAA officials that a gated community was letting sewage into the water body without treating it in the sewage treatment plant, and because of that, all the beautification work done around the lake by spending crores had become useless. They also alleged that storm water drains were also encroached around the lake.

A total of 83 complaints were received on the first day of the grievance redressal of HYDRAA.

The HYDRAA commissioner instructed his officials to address and resolve the issues within 10 days systematically without legal disputes.

The state government will soon set up a HYDRAA police station in the city which is likely to be inaugurated before Sankranthi.

After the police station is set up, the agency plans to hold a grievances programme every Monday inviting the public to submit their issues. Over 5,000 complaints have been reportedly received by HYDRAA since its inception in July 2024.

HYDRAA demolish illegal buildings in Ayyappa Society

HYDRAA demolished a multi-storeyed building in Ayyappa Society in Khanamet in Serilingampally. The action came following a visit by Ranganath regarding a 684-yards plot, based on a complaint received.

Ranganath reviewed the notices served by the GHMC and the Telangana High Court’s orders at the scene. He took serious note of the builder disregarding the High Court’s orders and subsequent demolition notices served by the GHMC.

The GHMC issued demolition notices on February 14, 2024, and speaking orders on February 26, 2024, against the illegal construction, which includes a cellar, ground floor, and five floors above it.

Based on the High Court’s order, the GHMC had partly demolished the structure on June 13, 2024. However, the construction continued unabated.