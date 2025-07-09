HYDRAA inspects drains at Masab Cheruvu, plans a model drainage system

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA)commissioner, AV Ranganath inspected the 7.5 km nala connecting Masab Cheruvu, Dilawar Khan lake and Pedda Amberpet lake in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 9, and proposed transforming it into a model drainage system.

The nala lacks proper width and structural strength. It will be redesigned to hold stormwater and prevent flooding in nearby areas, Ranganathan said.

The HYDRAA commissioner proposed a meeting for an action plan with all relevant departments, including revenue, GHMC, irrigation and other departments.

During the inspection, locals complained that the drainage systems from Masab Cheruvu and Dilavarkhan Cheruvu were not functioning properly, leading to the flooding of several colonies during the monsoon.

Ranganathan instructed the officials to conduct a thorough inspection of under-construction double-bedroom housing units at Jaalikunta. These constructions were halted after rainwater flooded the basement areas. He asked officials to propose a plan to widen the nalas to avoid future waterlogging.

The commissioner also inspected drains in Karmanghat and Badangipipet areas to assess obstructions affecting nala widening works. He directed nala expansion work at Uday Nagar Colony in Karmanghat to be taken up immediately.

He inspected tank embankments at the Raviryala lake, where upstream houses are at risk of being submerged.