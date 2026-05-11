HYDRAA launches CCTV surveillance system to curb lake encroachments

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched a CCTV-based surveillance system to check future encroachments and illegal dumping in lakes across the city.

These surveillance systems have been installed in several lakes with direct link to HYDRAA server office,, enabling officials to monitor illegal occuppance and filling of lakes such as construction debris etc.

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Inaugurating the system on Monday, May 11, Commissioner AV Ranganath said through the surveillance system, officials can easily identify vehicles dumping soil or construction debris into the water bodies. “Once suspicious activity is detected through the cameras, alerts will be sent to the Lake Protection Teams deployed on the ground for swift action,” he said.

The CCTV feeds have also been integrated with monitors at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills to enhance monitoring and coordination.