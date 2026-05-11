HYDRAA launches CCTV surveillance system to curb lake encroachments

The CCTV feeds have also been integrated with monitors at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills to enhance monitoring and coordination.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th May 2026 6:45 pm IST
A detailed group of professionals analysing satellite imagery on large screens during a technical present.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched a CCTV-based surveillance system to check future encroachments and illegal dumping in lakes across the city.

These surveillance systems have been installed in several lakes with direct link to HYDRAA server office,, enabling officials to monitor illegal occuppance and filling of lakes such as construction debris etc.

Inaugurating the system on Monday, May 11, Commissioner AV Ranganath said through the surveillance system, officials can easily identify vehicles dumping soil or construction debris into the water bodies. “Once suspicious activity is detected through the cameras, alerts will be sent to the Lake Protection Teams deployed on the ground for swift action,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

The CCTV feeds have also been integrated with monitors at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills to enhance monitoring and coordination.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th May 2026 6:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button