HYDRAA protects two parks in Bandlaguda Jagir

2,600 square yards were protected in Padmashree Hills Colony and another 1,112 square yards was reclaimed from D block of P&T Colony.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, October 11 reclaimed two parks under the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality.

The layout of Padmashree Hills Colony, established in 1983, covered 10 acres with 230 plots, with 2,600 square yards designated as a public park. However, the development of the park had been stalled as adjacent landowners claimed ownership of the land and obstructed the municipality from constructing a boundary wall.

Following a complaint from residents, HYDRAA conducted a joint field inspection along with revenue and municipal officials, and confirmed that the land had been allocated for park purposes. On Saturday, the agency fenced the entire site and installed signboards.

Similarly, another 1,112 square yards of parkland was reclaimed from encroachers in D block of P&T Colony.

Earlier, HYDRAA had protected 4,400 square yards of park land from the C and B blocks of the P&T Colony.

