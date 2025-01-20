HYDRAA receives complaints of encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, January 20, received multiple complaints regarding encroachment in Hyderabad during the body’s Praja Vani.

Residents from various parts of the city lodged their complaints and grievances regarding the encroachments of lakes, parks, roads and government lands in and around their vicinity directly to the HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath.

It is to be noted that the agency has initiated its own Praja Vani programme to collect public grievances regarding encroachments in Hyderabad and act accordingly against the same. Last week, the agency received 83 complaints of encroachments in Hyderabad.