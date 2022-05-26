‘I Love Secunderabad’ selfie spot installed at railway station

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has built a selfie point showing ‘I Love Secunderabad’ at the concourse area of Platform No. 10 at the station as part of the station’s makeover and to improve the circulating area’s ambience.

The Secunderabad Railway Station is presently managing an average daily passenger footfall of about 1.50 lakhs, according to a release from the SCR.

Also Read SCR announces special train from Secunderabad to Tirupati on April 18

It is not only a major station in the twin towns, but it is also a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all over the country.

SCR General Manager (in-charge), Arun Kumar Jain, praised the division personnel for embarking on this innovative project.