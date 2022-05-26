‘I Love Secunderabad’ selfie spot installed at railway station

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th May 2022 9:28 pm IST
I Love Secunderabad' selfie spot
I Love Secunderabad' selfie spot- (Twitter)

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has built a selfie point showing ‘I Love Secunderabad’ at the concourse area of Platform No. 10 at the station as part of the station’s makeover and to improve the circulating area’s ambience.

The Secunderabad Railway Station is presently managing an average daily passenger footfall of about 1.50 lakhs, according to a release from the SCR.

Also Read
SCR announces special train from Secunderabad to Tirupati on April 18

It is not only a major station in the twin towns, but it is also a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all over the country.

MS Education Academy

SCR General Manager (in-charge), Arun Kumar Jain, praised the division personnel for embarking on this innovative project.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button