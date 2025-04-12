IAS officer Smita Sabharwal visits Chowmahalla Palace ahead of Miss World pageant

Hyderabad: Tourism secretary of Telangana IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has taken charge of ensuring arrangements for the 72nd Miss World competition.

The Miss World competition is scheduled from May 7 to 31 in Hyderabad.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal inspected Chowmahalla Palace

Under the leadership of Smita Sabharwal, officials conducted a comprehensive review meeting to finalize preparations for the pageant.

On May 6-7, over 120 contestants from across the globe will arrive in Hyderabad. It will mark the beginning of the month-long celebration of beauty and culture.

A memorable experience for participants has been curated. It begins with a heritage walk at the Charminar. It will be followed by a grand welcome dinner at the Chowmahalla Palace.

Recently, a joint inspection team comprising officials from Tourism, GHMC, Heritage Department and police visited Chowmahalla Palace to ensure seamless execution of the events.

With just 30 days to go for the grand Opening Ceremony.. all hands on deck.

Showcasing Telangana on global platform

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal’s initiative aims to position Telangana as a premier tourism destination through the international platform. The Miss World event is expected to significantly enhance the state’s global visibility and attract future tourism opportunities.

With meticulous planning under the guidance of the IAS officer, Hyderabad is all set to host a world-class event that blends tradition with contemporary glamour.