Ibrahim Ali Khan to romance 2 Bollywood beauties next

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be joining his sister Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood as he gears up for his debut film. The Starkid is set to step into the Hindi film industry with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in which he worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar.

Iggy is now set to make acting debut with Sarzameen, which according to reports, has already been wrapped up last year. And now, we have an interesting update on his next movie.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s New Bollywood Movie

Ibrahim is set to star in his second film project, which will see him team up with actress Janhvi Kapoor, according to Hindustan Times. The movie will also feature actor Mahima Makwana in a major role alongside Ibrahim and Janhvi.

As per a source cited by HT, “Ibrahim, Janhvi, and Mahima have signed up for a rom-com film together. The scripting and casting of the film is done, it will move on to other parts of the pre-production stage soon and then shooting will start next year.”

Ibrahim, Janhvi, and Mahima (Instagram)

The film will be co-produced by Maddock and Dharma and will be a theatrical release.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to have an exciting year ahead in terms of work. She has four films lined up with Ram Charan, Suriya, and Varun Dhawan respectively. She will also be making her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara. Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Kajol in Sarzameen, a Karan Johar production. He has also been cast opposite Khushi Kapoor for an upcoming romantic comedy; however, this film will be released directly on a digital platform rather than in theaters.

More details about the film are awaited.