Iconic show CID to end soon: ACP Pradyuman death on cards

Mumbai: The CID show has been a favourite in Indian homes for over two decades. From thrilling crime stories to unforgettable characters, it has kept fans hooked for years. But if there’s one name every fan remembers, it’s ACP Pradyuman, played by the legendary Shivaji Satam. His iconic lines, “Daya, darwaza tod do,” and “Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya” are still quoted by fans today!

Now, there’s big news—and it’s not easy to hear.

CID’s Most Shocking Twist Yet

In an upcoming episode, the story takes a tragic turn. The villain Barbossa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, returns to plant a bomb meant to destroy the CID team. While the rest of the team escapes, ACP Pradyuman will lose his life in the blast.

“The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans,” India Today reported citing a source.

The episode has already been filmed and will air soon. The makers have kept most details secret to give fans a huge surprise.

Will ACP Pradyuman Return?

CID has brought back characters before, even after killing them off. Right now, there are no plans to bring ACP back, but fans’ reactions could change that.

Shivaji Satam has played this role since 1998, earning love from all age groups. He once said that people connect with police heroes because they’re real and inspiring.

The second season of CID is now airing on Sony TV and streaming on Netflix. There’s also a fun animated version called CID Squad: Naye Yug Ka Naya CID