IEEE department with WIE to host leadership Summit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Information Technology and Electronics and Communication (IEEE) Department of Telangana is collaborating with IEEE Women In Engineering (WIE) affinity group Hyderabad section in arranging the IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Summit 2022 on August 26 and 27 at Marigold hotel.

Being one of the largest communities, the event endeavors toward conquering the problem of inadequately representing women in the fields of science, engineering, and technology. The event is sponsored by Suven Pharma and Service Now.

The IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “The Telangana Government is at the forefront in encouraging women in the fields of technology and engineering and has many women leaders leading various initiatives of the government such as WeHub, Emerging Technologies RICH, and Telangana State Innovation Cell.”