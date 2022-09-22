If BJP is communal, how did APJ become president, asks Sadhvi Jyoti

Hyderabad: Union minister of sate for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday said that the BJP is not anti-Muslim, and took the example of former President Abdul Kalam, saying, “If BJP was anti-Muslim, how would Abdul Kalam be made President?” The minister was speaking at Munugode ahead of the by-elections soon to be held in Telangana.

She said that she had heard ‘conversions’ are taking place in Hyderabad, and added that ‘venomous snakes like Owaisi’ are trying to destroy the culture of the country and portraying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a communal party.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was the chief guest at the concluding public meeting to mark the end of the fourth phase of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district.

“CM Yogi demolished the houses of those who looted public money in UP with bulldozers. If BJP comes to power in Telangana too, we will demolish the houses of those who looted public money with bulldozers,” she stated.

“Evil forces have united against Modi in the country, and are trying to break the nation. There was fear of terrorist threat everywhere before 2014, but with the arrival of Modi government at the centre… law and order has been brought under control in Hyderabad,” she said.

Minister Niranjan Jyoti asked if Telangana chief minister KCR gave double bedroom houses to the poor in Telangana, and said that the Modi government has sanctioned 2,40,000 houses for the poor in Telangana.

“BJP is not against Muslims. If it was, how was Abdul Kalam made President? If BJP is against tribals, how was Draupadi Murmu made President?” she asked.

She added that free rice was provided to 80 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She then spoke of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was a failure.

“If Rahul Gandhi sits in the house of Dalits and eats roti, will the poverty of Dalits disappear? Modi built toilets and houses for the poor, gave free gas, gave money to farmers under the Kisan Yojana and upheld the self-esteem of the poor,” she said.

“So what if there are only three assembly seats in Telangana of the BJP, can’t BJP form a government after that?” she asked.