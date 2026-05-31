If you have guts, fulfill promises first: KTR challenges Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) challenged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to contest the elections only if the 420 promises he made were implemented.

“If you have the guts, declare that you will contest the elections only after you implement the 420 promises you made,” KTR said while addressing jgjgjg.

The BRS working president alleged that Reddy is attempting to mislead the public, “yet again” by claiming he would not contest if metres were installed on farmers’ motors.

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KTR asked Revanth to issue a different kind of challenge, one that goes beyond mere rhetoric about Indiramma Houses or meters on motors and instead declares, “We will not contest the elections unless we implement the 420 promises and the ‘Six Guarantees.'”

“When he was in the opposition, Revanth Reddy stated that providing farmers with just three hours of electricity was sufficient. Now that he has come to power, the ‘Rythu DISCOM‘ (Farmers’ Distribution Company) is being established precisely to put that very idea into practice,” he claimed.

The Rythu Discom is merely a ploy to go back on his promise of providing 24-hour free electricity, he added. “Revanth Reddy is lying by outwardly claiming that this special Farmers’ DISCOM is being introduced to ensure free electricity, while inwardly concealing such a heinous, anti-farmer conspiracy,” he said.

According to KTR, Reddy, who once vowed to erase all traces of former chief minister and his father, K Chardrashekar’s legacy, is “ultimately conspiring to cut off even the electricity currently provided to farmers.”

“He does not practice what he preaches, nor does he fulfil the promises he makes,” KTR said.