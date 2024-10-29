IIT Hyderabad announces 31 non-teaching jobs

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is seeking eligible candidates for the recruitment of 31 vacant non-teaching positions regularly. The final application submission date for jobs in Hyderabad is December 10 at 5:00 pm.

This is a great opportunity for those looking for jobs in Hyderabad, as the institute has a ranking in the top 10 institutes in India for Engineering.

The institute is hiring for various roles including superintending engineer, public relations officer, technical superintendent – computer science and engineering, junior psychological counsellor (Male), executive assistant, physiotherapist (Male), staff nurse, junior technical superintendent – computer science and engineering, junior engineer (electrical), accountant, and junior technician. The number of vacancies for each role varies with a total of 31 positions available.

Candidates are required to meet the eligibility criteria as per the regulations set forth by IIT Hyderabad. Applications must be submitted online through the institute’s official recruitment portal.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 is applicable with separate fees required for candidates applying for multiple posts. However, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-Servicemen, and Women applying for jobs in Hyderabad are exempt from this fee.

Earlier, The US Consulate in Hyderabad announced a job opening for those seeking a full-time position.

The consulate is currently inviting applications for the role of a Motor Pool Dispatcher, a position that requires 40 hours of work per week. The selected candidate will receive an attractive annual salary of Rs 538,199 for the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

The last date to submit applications is November 6. Candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible through the official website of the US Consulate.