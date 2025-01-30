Illegal constructions demolished in Secunderabad Cantonment’s defence lands

Hyderabad: Authorities in Secunderabad Cantonment demolished illegal constructions on defence department land on Thursday, January 30.

This action follows a recent court ruling that ordered the removal of unauthorized structures, including the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy, which was operating without proper permits.

The academy was situated near Mallareddy Garden, adjacent to Medchal Highway, and had been a point of contention due to its location within a disputed bungalow numbered 190.

Approximately 120 bungalows categorized under B-3 are reportedly embroiled in legal disputes within the cantonment area.

A petition had previously been filed in the High Court regarding the encroachment of land associated with building number 190, leading to an investigation and subsequent court directive for demolition.

The Cantonment Board officials have stated that they will continue to take action against illegal constructions within the cantonment limits and emphasized that any encroachment on defence lands will not be tolerated.

As a result of these demolitions, students enrolled at the aviation academy have been left in a difficult situation, as they now find themselves without an institution to continue their studies.

The Cantonment Board has assured that further demolitions targeting illegal structures are imminent, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining the integrity of defence land in the area.