Iltija Mufti accepts verdict of people as she trails by 3800 votes

The 37-year-old is in the fray from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in her first assembly polls.

Kashmiri politician Iltija Mufti (Photo:X-screengrab)

Srinagar: PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who was trailing by more than 3,800 votes after seven rounds of counting, on Tuesday expressed “gratitude” to party workers and said she accepts “the verdict of the people”.

The 37-year-old is in the fray from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in her first assembly polls.

At the end of the seventh round of counting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter was trailing the National Conference’s Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes. Five rounds of counting are still to go.

“I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign,” Iltija Mufti posted on X.

