Pakistani cricketer’s second marriage faces fresh turbulence

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s personal life has once again come under the spotlight after his former wife, digital media influencer Sannia Ashfaq, made fresh allegations against him. The latest exchange has also drawn attention to Imad’s second marriage to content creator Nyla Raja, whom he married earlier this year.

In a series of posts shared on Instagram, Sannia accused Imad of abusive and controlling behaviour during their marriage. She alleged that she endured severe mental stress and claimed he neglected both her and their children following their separation.

According to Sannia Ashfaq, Imad is unwilling to bear the children’s expenses and has shown no interest in meeting or speaking with them, while she continues to pursue custody. She further alleged that he deceived her during pregnancy and that his controlling behaviour made her life extremely difficult.

Sannia also claimed that Imad Wasim was arrested in the United Kingdom in July 2025 over allegations related to domestic violence. She alleged there were attempts to separate her from the children and that pressure was exerted by his family to withdraw her statement, prompting intervention by social services.

She further stated that social workers recently asked Imad whether he wished to speak to his children, but he allegedly did not respond. According to Sannia, he has neither attempted to meet nor speak with the children and continues to create obstacles in the custody process. She added that she would continue fighting to protect her children and believes the truth about their treatment will eventually come to light.

Imad Wasim responds

Imad Wasim later broke his silence through an Instagram story, describing it as the final time he would publicly address the matter.

The former Pakistan all-rounder said he divorced Sannia for personal reasons and that the chapter of his life was over. He urged his former wife not to involve his current wife, Nyla Raja, in the dispute, stating that she entered his life only after the divorce.

In his statement, Imad wrote, “I divorced you for my own reasons, and that chapter of my life is over. My life, my wife, and my family are no longer your concern. My wife has nothing to do with any issues between you and me. She came into my life after I had already divorced you, so stop dragging her into something she was never a part of. It’s time you accepted that reality, focused on your own life, and stopped creating public drama on a daily basis. This is the last time I’ll be addressing this publicly.”

How Sannia Ashfaq reacted

Shortly after Imad’s statement, Sania shared a photograph of her children on Instagram and wrote, “He thinks I care, but Allah has already blessed me with everything I need. #Alhamdulillah.”

Imad Wasim’s marriages

Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq tied the knot in August 2019 in Islamabad before officially divorcing in December 2025. The former couple share three children daughter Inaya, born in 2021, son Rayan, born in 2022, and their youngest son Zayan, who was born in July 2025.

In February 2026, Imad publicly confirmed his second marriage to content creator and influencer Nyla Raja, months after his separation from Sannia.