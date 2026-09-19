‘Image-building’: Prashant Kishor on BJP chief’s salary donation

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday, September 19, termed BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s donation of his three months’ salary as a Rajya Sabha MP for flood relief in the state an “image-building exercise”.

The Bankipur MLA sought to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of their poll promise of “permanently fixing Bihar’s recurring flood problem” and said he expected “a few words of sympathy” from them for the deluge-hit people of the state.

Kishor, who represents the assembly constituency earlier held by the BJP president, accused Nabin of indulging in an “image-building exercise” by donating his three months’ salary as a Rajya Sabha MP.

He asked the BJP chief to spare some money out of more than Rs 30,000 crores lying in the BJP’s coffers.

“A few days ago, I said that you should not use public money to carry out relief work during a tragedy and then use it to project your own image. As the national president of the BJP, he should also contribute some amount from the BJP’s fund, which has more than Rs 30,000 crore,” he said.

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Nabin on Friday said he was donating Rs 6.35 lakh, equivalent to his three months’ salary as an MP, to the Bihar Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A day later, CM Samrat Choudhary and several MPs and ministers donated one month’s salary to the Fund for flood victims.

Earlier, the Bihar BJP donated Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Bihar is grappling with severe flooding, with nearly 49.72 lakh people in 15 districts affected. Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Buxar are among the worst-hit districts.

The Ganga, Kosi, Punpun, Budhi Gandak, Bagmati and Ghaghara rivers were flowing above danger levels at several locations, prompting the administration to operate 303 community kitchens and seven relief camps in the affected areas for around 9,003 people.

Kishor asked about the preparations for the MLC elections and the announcement of candidates. He said a press conference would be held on Sunday, September 20, during which the names of the Jan Suraaj-backed candidates for the elections would be announced.

Elections for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats covering the Teachers and Graduates constituencies are approaching, with terms ending on November 16.