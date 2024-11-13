Imam of Prophet’s Mosque highlights Islam’s core values in India

Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Buaijan, the Imam and Preacher of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, highlighted Islam’s role as a religion of security and peace during a peace conference in south Indian state of Kerala.

The conference themed “Islam is the religion of humanity and peace,” organised by Kerala Nadvatul Mujahideen, was attended by over 50,000 Muslims and broadcast on several media platforms that garnered more than 4 million views, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi, Indian FMs discuss bilateral ties

As the guest of honor, Al Buaijan cautioned against divisions among Muslims, stating that such discord threatens national unity, leads to chaos, and can incite wars.

Kerala’s Minister for Waqf and Hajj V Abdurahiman praised Saudi Arabia for its significant efforts in promoting Islam, spreading peace, and fostering moderation at a conference.

Al Buaijan arrived in India on Friday, November 8, for a eight-day visit as part of a program supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, involving visits by imams of the Two Holy Mosques to many countries.