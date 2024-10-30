IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert, forecasts thunderstorm

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert across Telangana and forecasted thunderstorms and lightning in the region.

Hyderabad residents are advised to stay cautious, as light rain or drizzle is expected to continue until November 1.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts harsh winter due to La Nina conditions

In addition to the thunderstorm alert, IMD Hyderabad has forecast a colder-than-usual winter season this year, attributing the change to anticipated La Nina conditions.

Expected to develop between October and November, La Nina brings cooler-than-average temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, creating a ripple effect on global weather.

For Hyderabad, this pattern could mean an intensified winter season, with temperatures likely to dip lower than usual in the upcoming months.

Hyderabad’s climate: A look back at last winter

Hyderabad experienced significant weather events last year, with thunderstorms and single-digit minimum temperatures during the winter season.

IMD Hyderabad also issued fog alerts due to reduced visibility, especially in the mornings, impacting travel.

Also Read Hyderabad gears up for winter; IMD forecasts harsh season

This year’s La Nina event could lead to similar or even harsher winter conditions, making it essential for residents to prepare for potential weather disruptions.

Understanding El Nino, La Nina

El Nino and La Nina are critical climate patterns that influence weather worldwide. While El Nino leads to the warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, raising sea surface temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius, La Nina causes a cooling effect.

These shifts in sea temperatures impact weather systems globally, bringing warmer or cooler conditions to different regions.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting both immediate thunderstorms and a challenging winter season, residents are encouraged to take precautions.