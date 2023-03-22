Impressed by Telangana’s Kanti Velugu, will replicate it in Delhi: Kejriwal

Hyderabad: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the need for states to learn from one another and progress together. He remarked that politics should be pushed aside in order to achieve a better government.

At a press conference in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Kejriwal remembered his trip to Telangana in response to an invitation from chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to observe the execution of the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme in the state.

“We recently travelled to Telangana, where around four crore people in the state were examined for eye disorders at no cost. Everyone who requires surgery, drugs, or spectacles receives them for free,” he stated.

This is not the first time that the Delhi chief minister expressed his thoughts on the mass eye check-up programme of the Telangana government.

The initiative impressed the Delhi chief minister, who declared intentions to replicate it in the national capital as well. He stated that the Kanti Velugu programme would benefit the poor in all states, so he decided to implement it in both Delhi and Punjab.

He stated that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was similarly pleased by the Telangana government’s irrigation achievements and hence returned to the state to examine them.

Kejriwal was speaking to the media about the ‘Progressive Chief Ministers Group,’ or ‘G-8,’ which he suggested. He had sent letters inviting the chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

He went on to say that the platform was intended for chief ministers to travel to other states and learn from one another. “It is a governance platform, not an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We’ll travel to different states and learn what we can from each other,” he stated.

A dinner meeting was scheduled on March 18. However, it did not take place owing to previous engagements by all of the chief ministers, Kejriwal said.

He stated that the meeting was still being arranged and that an update will be made once a definite date had been determined. He asserted that the gathering was a work-in-progress and was likely to take place after mid-April.