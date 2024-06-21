Imran Mirza reacts to Sania Mirza, Mohammed Shami’s wedding talks

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is currently on a Haj pilgrimage with her family, has been in the news for a while now due to her personal life. She parted ways with her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

There have been rumors suggesting that Sania Mirza is preparing to marry Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who is also separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

Imran Mirza’s Reaction

However, Sania’s father, Imran Mirza, dismissed these rumors in an interview with NDTV, stating, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

Sania Mirza’s First Marriage And Divorce

Sania and Shoaib Malik were married in a traditional Nikah ceremony in 2010. They welcomed son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Speculations about their separation began in 2022 and were finally confirmed by Sania’s family when Shoaib announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024.

Sania Mirza recently started her Haj pilgrimage, about five months after announcing her split from Shoaib Malik. On social media, the Indian sports icon expressed her hope for a “transformative experience” from the pilgrimage, aiming to return as a better person.