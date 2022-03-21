In pics: Leech therapy in Kashmir on the occasion of Navroz

Srinagar: People across Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Navroz with religious fervor. Navroz has been traditionally a day of celebration in Kashmir because of its connection with Ancient Persia or Iran.
On this day tree saplings are planted as it is believed in Kashmir that the spring season starts from this day. Apart from planting tree saplings, a large number of people go for traditional leech therapy on this day.
Leech therapy or Hirudotherapy known as “Derkhe Ilaaj” locally, is one of the traditional therapies used by Kashmiris for treating various skin-related problems.
“I have been coming here for leech therapy for many years and it is very effective, I had swelling in my hands and when I got leech therapy it cured my swelling,” says Ghulam Rasool (65).
“People should visit and get leech therapy on the occasion of Navroz as it is an auspicious day for Muslims”, he added
An old tradition in Kashmir is to go for leech therapy on this day as it is regarded as an auspicious day. It was believed in Kashmir that when the leech starts sucking blood from a human being it takes away all the impurities.
However, only very few people still remain in the business of leech therapy.
On the occasion of Navroz this year again, leech therapists were busy administering leeches on the human beings, on the shores of Dal Lake near Hazratbal Shrine.
Although there is no scientific basis available for leech therapy, hundreds of lined near Hazratbal lake on Monday for the leech therapy.