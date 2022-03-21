In pics: Leech therapy in Kashmir on the occasion of Navroz

Srinagar: People across Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Navroz with religious fervor. Navroz has been traditionally a day of celebration in Kashmir because of its connection with Ancient Persia or Iran.

On this day tree saplings are planted as it is believed in Kashmir that the spring season starts from this day. Apart from planting tree saplings, a large number of people go for traditional leech therapy on this day.

Leech therapy or Hirudotherapy known as “Derkhe Ilaaj” locally, is one of the traditional therapies used by Kashmiris for treating various skin-related problems.

“I have been coming here for leech therapy for many years and it is very effective, I had swelling in my hands and when I got leech therapy it cured my swelling,” says Ghulam Rasool (65).

“People should visit and get leech therapy on the occasion of Navroz as it is an auspicious day for Muslims”, he added

An old tradition in Kashmir is to go for leech therapy on this day as it is regarded as an auspicious day. It was believed in Kashmir that when the leech starts sucking blood from a human being it takes away all the impurities.

However, only very few people still remain in the business of leech therapy.

On the occasion of Navroz this year again, leech therapists were busy administering leeches on the human beings, on the shores of Dal Lake near Hazratbal Shrine.

Although there is no scientific basis available for leech therapy, hundreds of lined near Hazratbal lake on Monday for the leech therapy.

Traditional health workers in Kashmir use leeches to treat skin diseases and ailments such as arthritis, gout, chronic headaches, and sinusitis. (Photo: (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

People take leech therapy in Kashmir to cure different skin diseases on the occasion of Navroz. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

People gathered in a market near Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar to get Leech therapy on the occasion of Navroz. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Besides planting new tree saplings, people throng the practitioners of Leech Therapy, It is believed that Leech therapy is more effective on the days of Navroz than other days

A traditional Health worker blows hot air on a child patient’s hand so that the leech sucks impure blood. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

A girl child cries while receiving Leech therapy on the occasion of Navroz in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)