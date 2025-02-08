In Saree and Sunlight: Mahira Khan’s beach photos go viral

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, one of the most celebrated actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, knows how to be in the limelight. Whether it’s for her stellar performances, fashion statements, or stunning Instagram posts, the Raees actress always has fans talking. This time, it’s her latest saree-clad beach pictures that have taken social media by storm.

Draped in a beautiful yellow saree adorned with red patterns, Mahira looked effortlessly elegant as she walked along the beach. She paired it with a striking red blouse featuring an open-back tie detail. With her hair left loose and the golden sunlight casting a dreamy glow, the actress exuded sheer grace and timeless beauty.

Mahira Khan’s love for sarees is nothing short of poetic. Whether she’s gracing red carpets, attending intimate gatherings, or simply embracing the beauty of tradition, she carries the six-yard elegance with unmatched grace. Check out some more looks of her in saree.

On the professional front, Mahira is set to make a grand comeback after a brief hiatus from the silver screen. The actress, who remains one of the highest-paid and most-followed stars in Lollywood, has a string of exciting projects lined up. Fans can look forward to seeing her in Love Guru alongside Humayun Saeed, her Netflix debut Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Mitti De Bawey with Wahaj Ali, and an upcoming project with Fahad Mustafa