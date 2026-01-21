In sensitive cases, Telangana Police to record FIRs at victims’ homes

Hyderabad: In a move to ease access to justice for victims of serious and sensitive crimes, including cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Telangana Police will soon begin registering first information reports (FIR) at the doorstep of victims, the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) said on Monday, January 19.

The new standard operating procedures (SOP), finalised by the state CID, allows victims or their representatives to call emergency numbers 100 or 112 to have police personnel reach them at their residence, hospital or any location of their choice to record complaints, the agency said.

According to the new norm circulated to all units, police officers will record the initial statement under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), ensure immediate protection of evidence and forward the complaint for formal registration at the concerned police station. A copy of the FIR will be provided to the complainant on the spot.

Additional Director General of Police (CID) Charu Sinha told the Times of India that the initiative was intended to reduce trauma faced by victims, particularly women, children and communities in vulnerable situations, who may find it difficult to approach police stations.

Also Read Crimes against children, women see sharp rise in Hyderabad in 2025

The facility would apply to a range of offences, including crimes affecting the human body and property and cases registered under special laws such as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act and the POCSO Act.

“Under the new procedure, the police officer will proceed to the victim’s residence, hospital, place of occurrence or any other location chosen by the complainant to receive the complaint and record the initial statement,” Sinha told TOI.

Crimes against women, children rise in Hyderabad

The decision comes amid continuing concerns over crimes against women and children in the state, particularly in Hyderabad. Data for the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate shows that crimes against women rose from 2,482 cases in 2024 to 2,625 cases in 2025 – a six per cent increase. During the same period, crimes against children under the POCSO Act increased from 449 cases to 568 cases, marking a significant 27 per cent rise.

In the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, POCSO cases increased from 392 in 2024 to 516 in 2025. Crimes against women in Rachakonda limits, too, saw an increase of nearly four per cent since 2024 — from 2,893 cases in 2024 to 3,004 cases in 2025.