In view of heatwave, UAE bans working under the sun from June 15

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Wednesday announced a decision banning working under the sun from Wednesday, June 15, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

As per the rule, until September 15, working under direct sunlight will not be allowed from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

The summer season peaks during this period, with temperatures reaching 50 degree celsius. The break has led to a significant reduction in cases of heat stress and heat stroke among workers over the years.

The midday break is being implemented in the United Arab Emirates for the eighteenth year in a row, as part of the Ministry’s continued implementation of its integrated occupational health and safety system.

تبدأ #وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتوطين بتطبيق حظر تأدية الأعمال التي تؤدى تحت الشمس وفي الأماكن المكشوفة، من 12:30ظهراً حتى 3 عصراً، اعتبارا من 15 يونيو الجاري وحتى 15 سبتمبر المقبل. ويستثنى من الحظر عدد من الأعمال التي تتطلب طبيعتها استمرار العمل. #الامارات pic.twitter.com/oQY1DvMmWa — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 8, 2022

This was announced by Mohsen Al Nassi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs at Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to protect workers during the summer.

The employer shall provide cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers on duty, and the conditions of safety and public health should be maintained by providing hydrating food and liquid such as salt, lemon, and other materials that are approved for use by the local authorities in the country.

An administrative fine will be imposed on establishments that violate the midday break. The penalty amount is 5,000 dirhams per worker, with a maximum of 50,000 dirhams.