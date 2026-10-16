INDIA bloc plans statewide protests, calls for CEC’s resignation

Bengaluru: The INDIA bloc parties in Karnataka have decided to launch a coordinated statewide campaign under the slogan ‘Save Votes, Save the Country’, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting held at the Legislators’ Home in Bengaluru on Friday under the leadership of KPCC president BK Hariprasad. The meeting discussed concerns over the deletion of eligible voters’ names and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Hariprasad said voting was the foundation of democracy and that the exclusion of genuine voters from electoral rolls could not be accepted under any circumstances. He demanded the complete withdrawal of the SIR exercise and the restoration of eligible voters’ names. He also claimed that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls across the country.

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Accusing the Union government of pursuing an anti-democratic approach, Hariprasad alleged that the Election Commission, which should function as an independent constitutional body, was acting in favour of a political party. He called on democratic forces to unite beyond political differences to protect citizens’ voting rights.

The meeting decided to establish a coordination committee comprising representatives of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, Samajwadi Party and Forward Bloc to organise the campaign across Karnataka.

The INDIA bloc will participate in a major protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. A large demonstration will subsequently be held in Bengaluru on November 5, followed by protests at district and taluk levels.

Hariprasad said peaceful protest was a democratic right and that restrictions could not silence public voices. He described the campaign as a movement to safeguard constitutional rights and the foundations of democracy.

Leaders at the meeting also called for mobilising farmers, workers, women, students, youth and progressive organisations to strengthen the statewide movement.