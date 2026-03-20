India blocks release of Oscar-nominated Gaza film ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

The Indian theatrical release of The Voice of Hind Rajab, an Oscar-nominated film based on a real incident during the Gaza conflict, has been blocked after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) declined to grant clearance, Variety reported.

Manoj Nandwana, head of Mumbai-based Jai Viratra Entertainment, said the board refused certification citing the film’s “sensitive” nature. The film had been submitted for approval in February, with a planned release on March 6 ahead of the Academy Awards.

Nandwana told Variety that the film remains uncertified, effectively preventing its theatrical release in India. He further claimed that a CBFC member informally indicated concerns over the film’s potential diplomatic impact.

“If it gets released, it would break up the India-Israel relationship,” Nandwana quoted the official as saying.

Rejecting the claim, the distributor argued that bilateral relations are robust and unlikely to be affected by a film release

“The India-Israel relationship is so strong that it’s idiotic to think this movie will break it,” he said, adding that the film has already been screened in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Italy.

The CBFC has not issued an official response to the allegations.

Story rooted in Gaza conflict

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the film is based on the killing of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was trapped in a car during Israeli military operations in Gaza in January 2024.

Blending documentary and dramatised elements, the film follows the efforts of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to reach the child after she made a distress call from the vehicle. Rajab, along with several family members and two paramedics sent to rescue her, was later found dead. The incident drew international attention and raised concerns over civilian casualties in the conflict.

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Global recognition and awards

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received an extended standing ovation and won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

It has since been screened across multiple international markets and earned nominations at the Oscars and Golden Globe Awards.

Diplomatic backdrop

India’s position under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reflected greater support for Israel, with New Delhi among the early responders to the October 7 attacks. During a two-day visit to Israel in February, Modi and Israeli leaders signed several agreements to enhance bilateral ties.