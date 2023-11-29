India has walked the talk on climate change, says Indian envoy

Dubai: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the COP28 Summit, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sanjay Sudhir said on Tuesday that New Delhi has always walked the talk on the issue of climate change.

He also said that everyone including the global leaders is eagerly waiting for PM Modi to share his vision on this issue with the world.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhir said, “COP28 Summit is a very important and big international conference. PM Modi coming here, itself shows how big the event is. We are eagerly waiting for PM Modi’s visit…the world leaders are waiting. Everyone is eager for him to share his vision with the world”.

The Indian envoy further said that India has played a leadership role under the vision of PM Modi on the issue of climate change.

“Regarding climate change, India has walked the talk. India has played a leadership role under the vision of PM Modi. The fact that we account for one-sixth of world’s population, has its own challenges. But despite that we announced the International Solar Alliance and other initiatives,” he added.

The International Solar Alliance is an alliance of more than 120 signatory countries that aims to reduce the dependence on non-renewable sources of energy like fossil fuels. It was conceived as a joint effort by India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement.

Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 1, to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Notably, COP28 is being held from November 28 – December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

Also Read Dubai tops in Mideast on Global Power City Index 2023

During the COP26 in Glasgow, PM Modi announced five specific targets, titled “Panchamrit”, as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action. During the Summit, he also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

During his visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders participating in the Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. PM Modi is visiting UAE at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

COP28, will take place between November 30 and December 12, in Dubai on the central theme of energy transition. It is expected to be attended by 167 world leaders, including the Pope and King Charles III.

The host country is hoping to land a deal on the tripling of renewable energy and double the energy efficiency improvement rate by 2030. The negotiations are expected to be focused on phasing out fossil fuels, a gap in climate finance and the framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation at COP28. (