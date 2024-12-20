India likely to get one more US Consulate next month

Hyderabad: The United States (US) is likely to open one more consulate in India next month.

On Thursday, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said that the US is working on its commitment to open a consulate in Bengaluru next month.

US announcement

Earlier, the US had announced that it would open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Pointing out that the US was the only major country that does not have a consulate in Bengaluru, Garcetti said, “So we’re working very hard on that.”

He made the remarks during an interactive session organized by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) here.

List of US Consulates in India

Apart from the US Embassy in New Delhi, the country has four consulates in India. They are located in the capital cities of four states:

US Consulate General Chennai US Consulate General Hyderabad US Consulate General Kolkata US Consulate General Mumbai

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad recruits candidates for full-time jobs

Now, as the US plans to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, the list is likely to increase to six.