India-Pakistan World Cup match: Why journalist urges ICC to conduct probe?

In the match, as soon as Babar was dismissed, Pakistan team started losing wickets like a house of cards.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2023 12:21 pm IST
India bundle out Pakistan for 191 in ICC World Cup match
Ahmedabad: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Another controversy erupted over the recently held India-Pakistan World Cup match after a journalist made sensational claims and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to conduct a probe.

A Pakistani TikToker and journalist, Hareem Shah, claimed that for the World Cup match, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, had taken the services of a Tantrik named Karthik Chakraborty to perform black magic on the Pakistan team.

Following her claims, netizens started reacting hilariously. One of them wrote, “Don’t hide the team failure”.

Another person wrote, “There’s more bad news for you. We have now loaned black magic expert Kartick Chakraborty to our Afghani brothers. They will use his services in their match against Pakistan. Your team is doomed.”

In the ICC World Cup match against India held on Saturday, the Pakistan team was performing strongly at one point in the game. However, as soon as Babar was dismissed, the Pakistan team started losing wickets like a house of cards.

From 155/2, Pakistan’s score went to 191 runs all out. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each.

After chasing 192 runs, India successfully achieved their eighth straight victory over Pakistan in Men’s ODI World Cups.

Following the match, many people from Pakistan criticised their team’s performance. However, Hareem Shah thinks differently and blames Jay Shah for the Pakistan team’s defeat, urging the ICC to conduct a probe.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
