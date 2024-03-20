India ranks in list of world’s top 10 most polluted countries

India ranks among the list of top 10 most polluted countries in the world. Additionally, New Delhi has emerged as the capital city with the poorest air quality.

According to data from IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, India holds the third spot on the list.

Bangladesh tops the list

Bangladesh tops the list of the top 10 most polluted countries in the world with an average PM2.5 concentration of 79.9 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3).

Following Bangladesh is Pakistan, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 73.7 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3).

India ranks third on the list, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3).

French Polynesia, recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 3.2 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3), is the least polluted country in the world.

List of world’s top 10 most polluted countries

As per IQAir, the following is the list of the most polluted countries:

Bangladesh Pakistan India Tajikistan Burkina Faso Iraq United Arab Emirates Nepal Egypt Democratic Republic of the Congo

According to the report, India continues to struggle with drastically poor air quality, with challenges including smoke from crop burning, vehicle emissions, coal burning, waste burning, and biomass burning for heat and cooking.