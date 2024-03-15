List of world’s top 10 countries by HDI: Know India’s ranking

In the latest United Nations’ Human Development Index (HDI), India improved its ranking; however, it is not on the list of top 10 countries in the world.

As per UNDP’s Human Development report, with an HDI value of 0.967, Switzerland ranks first on the list.

List of world’s top 10 countries by HDI

Most of the countries on the list are from Europe. The non-European countries on the list are Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia.

The following is the list of countries by HDI:

Switzerland Norway Iceland Hong Kong Denmark Sweden Germany Ireland Singapore Australia

In the list of 192, India, with an HDI value of 0.644, ranks 134th.

What is HDI?

HDI stands for Human Development Index. It is a summary measure of the average achievement in the following key dimensions of human development:

Long and healthy life Knowledge A decent standard of living.

In the recently released HDI, South Sudan ranks the least.