India successfully flight-tests indigenously-developed vertically-launched Surface-to-Air Missile

New Delhi: In a boost to India’s precision firepower, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy conducted the successful flight-test of indigenously-developed Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The test-firing, at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at noon on Wednesday, was carried out from a land-based vertical launcher against a high-speed aerial target at very close range and low altitude and established the missile system’s Near-Boundary-Low Altitude capability.

During the test, the target was completely destroyed by the missile executing the high turn rate required for engaging targets at very close range, and establishing the missile’s agility, reliability & pinpoint accuracy, the statement said.

The test was conducted with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration. These elements, including a missile with an indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, Multi-Function Radar and Weapon Control System, have performed as per expectations.

The performance of the system was validated by the flight data captured by various Range Instruments developed by ITR Chandipur, the statement said.

Congratulating the DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the missile system as proof of India’s strong design and development capabilities in defence R&D. “It will be an excellent force multiplier for the Navy,” he said.

Secretary, Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat, also congratulated the DRDO, Indian Navy & associated teams on this successful flight test, and stated that the missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give a further technological boost to the armed forces.