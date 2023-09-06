India to Bharat change an ‘insult’ to Ambedkar’s Constitution, says Sanjay Raut

Sena (UBT) leader warned that the people of the country will not support the BJP’s politically-motivated move to save itself.

Give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, Raut tells BJP over row caused by Rahul Gandhi's remarks
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that changing the name of India to Bharat amounts to ‘an insult’ to the Constitution framed by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

He said that the country’s Constitution had incorporated both ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’ and nobody had any problems for all these years with the usage of India, “so who has given them the right to make the name change” now.

“The problems started a couple of months ago after the National Opposition parties united under the ‘Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance’ (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc that has shaken the BJP deeply,” he contended.

“The BJP is now scared even by the name of the country, INDIA which it has been using for so many of its own schemes. Then what happened suddenly to make this move, and how many more things you will change,” Raut asked sharply.

“They will give a fitting reply to the BJP in the next elections when the INDIA group will come to power,” declared Raut, what the party President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on September 1 here during the INDIA Conclave.

