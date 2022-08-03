India-UAE flight prices to shoot up 40-50% in Sept; know one-way cost

Airfares from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) will rise for September, as expats returning from holidays and job seekers will generate huge demand for flights and seats.

Price increases could range from 40 to 50 percent and more as business-related flights will also increase from next month.

One-way fares from India to Dubai:

A Delhi to Dubai flight ticket will cost around Dirhams 930 (Rs 19,986), a significant increase from Dirhams 500 (Rs 10,743), the current price.

Mumbai-Dubai flights will likely hit Dirhams 800 (Rs 17,189) next month compared to around Dirham 550 (Rs 11,817) at present.

The Kochi-Dubai line is already on the higher side, with most carriers charging over Dirham 1,000 (Rs21,487). These prices were seen rising to Dirham 3,500 (7,5206 rupees) in September.

“The rise in September airfares is completely due to expats returning to UAE after the first proper summer without travel restrictions.” Suraj Ramesh from Al Badie Travel agency was quoted by the Gulf News.

With all COVID-19 restrictions lifted by countries this year, including India allowing international flights to operate, traffic has skyrocketed. Airlines have boosted their capacity, while Dubai, UAE and Mumbai, India have already been spotted as the world’s busiest, in terms of flight seats, according to a recent report by aviation consultancy OAG.

India’s aviation will be seeing a host of new airlines – and which could aim for the UAE market soon. Akasa Air, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has opened ticket sales for its first commercial flights starting August 7. Jet Airways has secured an air operator license from the Indian aviation regulator to restart in the third quarter of 2022.