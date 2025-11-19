Indian delegation arrives in Madinah to assist families of Umrah bus tragedy vctims

Madinah: An Indian government delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, November 19, in the latest official response to the bus accident that killed 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad on Monday, November 17.

The Governor, accompanied by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs, is overseeing India’s coordination with Saudi authorities.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a post on X that the visit aims to ensure comprehensive assistance to the affected families. Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, Consul General Fahad Suri and officials from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the delegation at Madinah Airport.

Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Justice S Abdul Nazeer and his delegation arrived at Madinah today.



Hon'ble Governor is leading an Indian delegation to Saudi Arabia following the tragic bus accident in Madinah involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, in order to render fullest… pic.twitter.com/9OA2dSKwHO — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) November 19, 2025

Telangana team receives families of accident victims at Madinah Airport

The Telangana delegation, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, received the bereaved families at Madinah Airport on Wednesday, ensuring their accommodation and procedural requirements were managed smoothly.

The families had left Hyderabad on Tuesday, accompanied by three state officials, to complete formalities and participate in the final rites. The Telangana delegation had arrived in Madinah on Tuesday to coordinate with Saudi authorities and the Indian Consulate ahead of the families’ arrival.

On the instructions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, the delegation comprising myself, MLA Janab Majid Hussain, and Secretary B. Shafiullah (IFS) received the families of the deceased at the Medina Airport. We are ensuring their stay and all other requirements are… pic.twitter.com/35g6WujnnY — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) November 19, 2025

Saudi authorities have begun collecting DNA samples from family members to match with the victims’ remains. Officials indicated that the last rites may be performed in Saudi Arabia in accordance with religious customs. The relatives are also expected to perform Umrah.

Investigation under way

The accident occurred when the pilgrims’ bus collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah, resulting in the deaths of at least 45 passengers. One survivor from Hyderabad is receiving treatment in a local hospital.

With both central and state delegations now present in Madinah, Indian authorities are working closely with Saudi officials to ensure dignified handling of the deceased, timely support for relatives and swift completion of all consular requirements.